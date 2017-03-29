Blac Chyna and Rebecca Romijn Sexily Beg for Healthcare in Raunchy Funny or Die Video

Blac Chyna is getting political — and provocative.

In a brand new Funny or Die video titled “Sexy Women Beg for Healthcare,” Chyna teams up with Rebecca Romijn, Nina Dobrev and other stars to highlight the importance of healthcare in the most raunchy, in-your-face way possible.

“Hi there, the internet. It’s me, a woman,” says Romijn, 44. “You’ve probably thought about touching my breasts…”

“… or wondered what I look like as a naked cartoon character,” chimes in Chyna, 28.

With slow, sultry tunes bumping in the background, Romijn and Chyna go on to deliver their message with the help of Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Odette Annable.

“I’m here to remind you that while you may be super familiar with the outside of my body, my body also has an inside,” the ladies explain. “Including a pretty hefty amount of reproductive organs. And in order to keep those reproductive organs fully functioning … they need some motherf—ing healthcare.”

In order to further educate their audience, the women go on to list the female anatomy, swinging around tampons and cervical swabs.

“I know you’ve fantasized about having sex with us,” says Romijn. “And I’m sure when you’re thinking about my beautiful, huge breasts, you’re not thinking that they need to be regularly screened for breast cancer.”

“Also, we will go through menopause,” she adds. “We’ll still be hot though.”

Wrapping things up, the women tease all the things their partners might want from them — all of which, of course, they can’t accomplish without proper healthcare.

“If you don’t do this for us, we’ll never do anything sexy for you again,” warns Dobrev, 28.

“So please, when politicians talk about things like not wanting to cover contraception or prenatal care or mammograms, think about us,” the ladies share. “Sexily begging you to keep us healthy — because there’s nothing sexier than being alive.”