Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Taut Post-Baby Belly in a Hot Pink Bikini

Hot mama!

Blac Chyna showed off her slim stomach while wearing a pink string bikini on Tuesday, five months after giving birth to daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

The Rob & Chyna star, 28, spent time lounging by the pool with friends in Miami.

Chyna revealed in March that she’s just 11 lbs. away from her post-baby goal weight.

The mom of two posted a video of her scale on Snapchat, showing that she’s now at 141.6 lbs., which is 51 lbs. down from her highest pregnancy weight of 192 lbs.

Chyna said during her pregnancy that she wanted to pack on as much weight as possible — and then drop it all.

“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat video in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”

RELATED VIDEO: Blac Chyna Bares All on September Cover of ‘Paper Magazine’

While Chyna and Kardashian are still apart at the moment, the on-and off couple met for a dinner date April 20.