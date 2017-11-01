Study Finds Former Biggest Loser Contestants Can Keep the Weight Off — If They Workout Intensely

According to a new study, it is possible for former contestants on The Biggest Loser to maintain and even lose more weight after the show — but only if they follow an intense exercise regimen.

The study of 14 former contestants found that those who incorporate at least 80 minutes of moderate activity, such as walking, or 35 minutes of vigorous exercise, like running, into each day are able to avoid regaining the weight.

Those workout requirements are much higher than the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the average American, which advise 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise over seven days.

“The messaging is you can keep the weight off, but you have to find a way to incorporate a lot of exercise into everyday life,” lead researcher Dr. Kevin Hall, chief of the Integrative Physiology Section at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, told Today.com.

The researchers analyzed the workouts and eating habits of the former contestants, and compared their measurements from when they started the show, to six weeks, 30 weeks and six years after. Seven of them had regained an average of just 5 lbs., and the others maintained their initial weight loss.

Dr. Hall told the New York Times that the study had a small sample size and needs to be repeated, but it confirmed a previous study that showed that the former contestants have a slower metabolism than the average person. They would, on average, burn 500 fewer calories a day than what is expected.

To maintain their weight loss, the former contestants had to negate “the drop in metabolism with physical activity,” said Dr. Hall.

One of the researchers, Dr. Jennifer Kerns, is a former Biggest Loser contestant who is now an obesity specialist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and says the study findings run parallel to her own experience. She’s kept off 100 lbs., but believes it was only possible because she meticulously keeps track of what she eats, uses the elliptical for 35 to 40 minutes every day and is constantly walking around the hospital to see patients.

“My natural tendency is to regain,” Dr. Kerns told the New York Times.

She understands why most former contestants regain the weight.

“The amount of time and dedication it takes to manage one’s food intake and prioritize exercise every day can be an untenable burden for many people,” she says. “It’s totally unfair to judge those who can’t do it.”