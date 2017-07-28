Beyoncé Hits SoulCycle (with JAY-Z!) 6 Weeks After Welcoming Twins: How They’re ‘Motivating Each Other’

Six weeks after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi, Beyoncé is back in the gym — with husband JAY-Z by her side.

“She is slowly starting to get back to her ‘normal’ life,” says a source close to the singer, 35. “Her babies are now six weeks old, and she started working out again.”

The entertainers have taken several classes at SoulCycle this past week, and “they are motivating each other to stay in shape,” adds the source.

The “Formation” singer reportedly attended classes at the celeb-favorite spinning studio during her pregnancy and JAY-Z, 47, was photographed leaving the Beverly Hills location just days after Beyoncé delivered their new additions.

Earlier this month, the new mom of three (the couple also are doting parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy) showed off her enviable post-baby body in a corset-like mini skirt and long-sleeved white top at Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa’s L.A. album launch party.

The family is currently living in a $400,000 per month rental home in Malibu and are still looking for a permanent home closer to Blue’s school.

“Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about the star’s current slower pace. “She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”