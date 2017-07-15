She woke up like that. Seriously.

A source close to Beyoncé tells PEOPLE the mother of three hasn’t hit the gym in the month since delivering twins — despite the trim figure she showed off on Thursday and Friday.

“Beyoncé hasn’t started to work out yet,” the source says. “She is all about recovering.”

The 35-year-old “Crazy in Love” singer shocked fans on Friday when she shared the first photo of one-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to Instagram. But aside from the pic being the first time the Beyhive caught a glimpse of the newest members of her and husband JAY-Z‘s family, it was also the first time Beyoncé showed off her post-baby body.

Wearing a flowing Palomo Spain ensemble in the shot, which was styled in a similar theme to the the stunning maternity photo she used to announce her pregnancy in February, Beyoncé showed off her trim stomach, which had many online feeling “jealous.”

Beyoncé gave birth to Sir Carter and Rumi a month ago and her stomach is flatter than mine. I'M MAD pic.twitter.com/Q4VNjmYyHZ — ✨Leah✨ (@bougieleah) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé's stomach is already flat. Help me God — Bukky (@ickyvicky____) July 14, 2017

How is Beyoncé's post-twins stomach flatter than mine, ugh pic.twitter.com/i08kpZUJbl — Lorena Morgan (@KissMeDuh) July 14, 2017

She followed the pic up hours later by posting a series of selfies taken in her $400,000-a-month Malibu rental — dressed in a form-fitting, corset-like mini skirt with a long-sleeved white top. Beyoncé paired the entire look with a fur bag and sky-high block heels, which accentuated her famously toned gams.

It’s the same outfit she was spotted wearing on Thursday night, while hanging with husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A. just hours before dropping the now-infamous baby picture.

She didn’t leave JAY-Z’s side in the VIP area of the listening party and showcase for Mensa — looking happy and relaxed as a pair and not at all like they’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior. JAY-Z, 47, wore a hat, sneakers, and a denim jacket.

They were affectionate, too – Bey holding her arm around JAY-Z as the two took in Mensa’s performance.

The happy couple, who are already parents to Blue Ivy, 5, were at the event for less than an hour — making their glamorous getaway just 20 minutes after she shared the debut photo of their new additions.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Secretly Made Her Public Debut With Jay-Z Minutes Before Dropping First Pic of Her Twins

Besides Friday’s snap being the twins’ first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were officially confirmed. In June, trademark documents for the twins’ names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

It was met with a sea of well wishes from fans — but the messages from grandparents Tina Knowles Lawson and Matthew Knowles were the cutest ones of all.

Tina, Beyoncé’s mom, kicked off the family praise, reposting the photo on Instagram. “So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” she wrote. “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

Dad Matthew also reposted the photo on Twitter. “Beautiful!” he gushed. “#ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”