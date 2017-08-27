White-Hot! Bethenny Frankel, 46, Shows Off Her Fit Frame in a Bikini During Ibiza Vacation

Bethenny Frankel is serving bod!

The Real Housewives of New York City star is currently on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, and was spotted Saturday hitting the beach in a pretty white bikini with a string bottom and off-the-shoulder, ruffled top.

Aside from a set of super-toned abs, Frankel, 46, accessorized the look with multiple bracelets and a watch, a wide-brimmed beige hat, hoop earrings, purple-tinted sunglasses and a gold necklace as she soaked up the sun.

The star has been sharing multiple photos from her sunny vacation, featuring herself in multiple swimsuits and even a peek into the local cuisine.

“Chicken under the brick with roasted potatoes… crispy, zesty, delicious #foodporn,” she captioned a Sunday snap of a tasty-looking dish.

Frankel’s trip comes after RHONY’s season 9 reunion episodes are currently airing in the U.S. — the second of which aired Wednesday and saw the television personality, author and Skinnygirl mogul break down in tears about the “torment and torture” she’s had to deal with “every single second” since her split from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

In her emotional recollection, Frankel shared her feelings about the harassment and stalking charges she’s brought against Hoppy, after he was arrested in January for allegedly threatening the star at their 7-year-old daughter Bryn Casey‘s school.

But the future Shark Tank judge is prioritizing her own health and happiness — not only through her European getaway, but in her love life as well.

“It’s more than giving it another shot,” Frankel said on Wednesday’s episode of rekindling her relationship with banker Dennis Shields. “Things had to be dealt with and sort of a gauntlet needed to be gotten through and it happened. I’m in a better place. And I’m in a better place to make a sane decision.”