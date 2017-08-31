Bethenny Frankel Has Growth Removed from Face, Testing for Skin Cancer

Bethenny Frankel is getting candid about her health.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City star — who has been actively campaigning to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey — took to Instagram to share her latest video about the catastrophic flooding, announcing that 100 percent of the donations raised by her charity, B Strong, are going to women and families in need in the Houston area.

In response to a concerned fan’s question about the band-aid on her face, Frankel, 46, revealed that she “had a growth removed.” Another fan asked if the growth was a reaction to fillers, to which Frankel responded: “No. Basil [sic] cell. I don’t do fillers. My jaw is the size of Pittsburgh. Nothing needs enhancement.”

A source confirms to PEOPLE the star is being tested for skin cancer.

Frankel, who has asked successful women like Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart, Hoda Kotb, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians for donations, has raised $50,000 for the Houston and Corpus Christi chapters of Dress for Success to assist women in crisis in the aftermath of the storm.

“Help women who can’t help themselves,” Frankel said in an Instagram video Tuesday, announcing that B Strong had donated $30,000 itself. “Right now Harvey is as much if not more of a crisis than ever.”

All of the proceeds raised by Frankel and B Strong — both now and in the coming days — will go directly to help women and their families in financial crisis and supply them with needed goods, a representative for the star said in a statement.

To donate, visit www.bethenny.com/Bstrong or www.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate. When making a donation, users are asked to designate funds to B Strong and Hurricane Harvey.