Best Body Positive Celebrity Moments of 2016

Amy Schumer Defends Her Body After Being Called Too Fat to Play Barbie

The comedian, 35, spoke out against critics after it was announced that she may play Barbie in a live-action movie.

"Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and you have no shame in your game?" Schumer posted on Instagram in December. "I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love."