Bella Thorne Poses Nude in Unretouched Photo to Highlight Body Insecurities: ‘I’m Not Perfect’

Bella Thorne is stripping down to show fans that she “not f—— perfect.”

The 19-year-old actress and singer posed nude for GQ Mexico in an effort to promote body positivity and wipe away the feelings of insecurity many women have when they compare themselves to the seemingly perfect bodies of other celebrities.

To take it up a notch, Thorne says she asked the magazine to post the photo without retouching — and then shared the sultry shot on Instagram Thursday night, adding a passionate caption about the cause.

“Lemme tell you, I have insecurities about pretty much everything,” Throne wrote. “That’s natural and that’s human.”

“You might look at this photo and think, ‘Oh shush, Bella.’ But just know every time someone looks in the mirror, they simply don’t see what everyone else sees,” she added. “Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted.”

The Disney Channel alum went on to explain that she wished “everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone [and] that it’s okay.”

Thorne then said that while many celebrities don’t want people to see they’re not perfect, she’s not one of them.

“As a public persona, you know naturally that every time you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. [Because] yeah, if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say, ‘No she’s not perfect’ and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it. But f— it, I’m here to tell you that’s right. I’m not F—— PERFECT. I’M A HUMAN BEING AND I’M REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.”

This isn’t the first time Thorne has gotten real about her insecurities. In April she opened up to PEOPLE about her struggles with depression and dyslexia.

“It was kind of a gradual process,” she said, of coming to terms with her own problems. “It’s a slow, gradual process to getting to that lightbulb.”

Thorne went to add that there was one fan reaction to her mental health and dyslexia admission that sticks out to her.

“There have been quite a few people,” Thorne said. “There was this one guy, he came to me and he was in his early 40s … and he said, ‘Bella, I just want to stop you and thank you so much … I’m dyslexic and I have a 6-year-old daughter and I can’t read her a bedtime story at night. I can’t make it through and I’ve been so embarrassed.’ ”

“She looked at him and was like, ‘It’s okay daddy, Bella is dyslexic too,’ ” she continued. “It was one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever heard. It’s why we do what we do.”