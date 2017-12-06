The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus Reveals that He Had an Eating Disorder: 'I Hit Rock Bottom'

The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus revealed on Wednesday that he had an eating disorder during his years as a model.

The fitness trainer posted on Instagram that he strictly limited his diet to lose weight.

“At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors,” Kraus, 31, wrote. “For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts.”

After he “hit rock bottom” in 2007, Kraus realized that he needed to find a healthier way to achieve the look he wanted.

“It was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way,” he says. “So I enrolled myself in the dietetics program at MATC and graduated with honors, [and got] my first PT job, and my first @ironmantri under my belt two years later.”

After nine years as a model, Kraus is now retired from that career track, but says it taught him valuable lessons.

“I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way,” he says. “If it weren’t for hitting ‘rock bottom’ I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up.”

Kraus, who dramatically turned down Rachel Lindsay during the last season of The Bachelorette, is back to his “real life” in Madison, Wisconsin, and is currently considering joining The Bachelor Winter Games spin-off.

