Ayesha Curry’s Diet Includes Wine and Whipped Cream: What She Eats in a Day

Ayesha Curry admits that it’s hard to find balance in her daily life, so she tries extra hard to make sure her diet stays on track.

“I don’t know that balance ever really exists when you’re trying to juggle work, family, etc. However, I do believe in balance when it comes to food,” the chef and ZÜPA NOMA spokesperson, 28, tells PEOPLE. “I believe in enjoying things in moderation. Instead of depriving yourself, just look for healthier options and ways to make things you love in a healthier way.”

Curry follows her own advice when indulging her sweet tooth.

“Last night I was craving brownies. To fill that craving I made gluten-free brownies with raw cacao and opted to use coconut oil,” she says.

And she stays active with exercise five to six days a week.

“I am someone who really needs variety in exercise,” says Curry. “One day I may go to a spin class or to kickboxing. Recently I’ve also gotten into agility training — it’s intense! I look for exciting, fast-paced and fresh ways to incorporate exercise into my routine. For days that I am not in the mood to work out, I may take the girls [daughters Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1½] for a walk to make sure that I get moving.”

Hydration

8 glasses of water with fresh fruit and mint

Breakfast

Cucumber Avocado Fennel ZÜPA NOMA soup

2 scrambled eggs cooked in ghee with 4 oz. smoked salmon and 1 tbsp. scallions

1 cup coffee with 1 tsp. coconut oil, 1 tsp. grass-fed ghee and a bit of manuka honey

Lunch

4 oz. grilled chicken breast

1 cup broccoli roasted in olive oil with sea salt and pepper

½ roasted sweet potato

½ cup quinoa cooked in chicken stock

Snack

¼ cup trail mix

1 glass sparking water with a splash of raw apple cider vinegar

Dinner

Apricot-glazed salmon made with soy sauce, garlic and apricot preserves

Rice with roasted vegetables

Glass of white wine

Dessert

½ cup fresh berries with homemade whipped cream

Total Calories:

1,806

The Verdict:

“Even though Ayesha is a chef, she has amazing easy dishes like homemade whipped cream and berries, and grilled chicken with sweet potato,” says Chicago-based dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. “It’s important to not make every meal an hour-long production and to have some simple go-to options for busy or tired days.” Blatner suggests Curry eat more carbs towards the beginning of the day, when the body needs the most energy. But, she adds, “her food choices are amazing!”

