Ashley Tisdale Responds to Body Shamers: ‘I’m Not Pregnant, I’m Just Happy’

Ashley Tisdale is shutting down pregnancy rumors and body shamers alike in one very eloquent tweet.

The actress, 31, shared a response to speculation about her weight on Twitter on Monday after making a public appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party and fundraiser the night before.

“The pressure to [be] perfect is a struggle,” she wrote. “No I’m not pregnant, I’m just happy and haven’t been strict on my diet, but thanks for the reminder.”

Tisdale has previously spoken about body confidence, and says staying active helps her to feel great.

“Any physical activity helps your health and is also a good stress reliever,” she told Health in 2015. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday I work with my trainer, Jason Walsh. I do kickboxing on Thursday. And I’ll squeeze in a sculpt yoga class on, like, Tuesday.”

She also spoke about appreciating her body more since she’s become more active.

“I was always pretty skinny,” she told the magazine. “I didn’t have any curves. I remember watching myself in High School Musical 2. I had a lot of hair and I was in a bathing suit and I thought, ‘I just look like a bobblehead!’ “