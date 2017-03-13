Ashley Graham’s Total-Body Workout Is Inspiring Us to Hit the Gym Stat

This article originally appeared on Health.

It’s clear Ashley Graham is no stranger to a kick-ass gym session. The model regularly posts her boxing workouts, treadmill routines and weight-lifting sessions on social media. But over the weekend, she shared even more evidence that she’s been killing it at the gym — and it’s the perfect fitspo we need to jump-start the week.

Graham’s Instagram story on Friday detailed her total-body conditioning session at New York City boxing gym The Dogpound, where she broke a serious sweat with co-founder Dawin Peña. The workout began with a giant tire and a long handle hammer. (Sounds strange, but stick with us here.) The model — who’s graced the covers of both Vogue and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — would swing the hammer over her head and hit the tire as hard as she could to both target her core, and squeeze in some out-of-the-ordinary cardio.

Next, Graham slipped into booties and slid across a slide board, all while catching a ball Peña threw to her and tossing it back to him. This exercise requires major balance and coordination — good thing Graham has had her fair share of practice in sky-high heels on the runway.

Graham then exhibited superhuman strength with a set of dynamic pushups. In each rep, she lowered down in perfect form, and as she came back up, she reached out with one arm to catch a small ball thrown by Peña and toss it back. We’re perspiring just thinking about it.

To finish off the circuit, Peña had Graham run outside with a resistance band around her waist, as he held the ends behind her. In a video Graham posted, you can hear her panting, and yelling “I’m going as fast as I can!” Then in her typical humorous fashion, she shouts that she ate a cupcake the night before (“It was chocolate with white frosting!”). What’s life without a little balance, right?

In a prior interview, the model told Health that she turns to social media herself for workout motivation, and she hopes her own posts inspire others to get moving too. For Graham, exercise is about far more than staying fit.

“It helps with depression, it helps with sleeping, and it helps with my confidence,” she said. “Whether or not you’re at that ideal weight or jean size, those endorphins are making you feel better regardless.”