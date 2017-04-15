People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Coachella

Ashley Graham Sweats It Out in a Sports Bra Ahead of Coachella

By

Posted on

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham flexed her muscles after her outdoor fitness session in the Coachella Valley on Saturday with The Dogpound co-founder Dawin Peña and husband Justin Ervin.

“#Coachella workout✔️✔️,” the model, 29, wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, the cover girl shared a photo of her relaxing by the pool wearing just red bikini bottoms, writing, “#coachella vibin’.”

Graham is not the only star squeezing in some fitness during the festival weekend. Katy Perry spent part of her pre-Coachella Friday at the gym — showing off her workout in an Instagram video set to the song “Big For Your Boots” by Stormzy. Like Graham, the “Last Friday Night” singer rewarded herself with pool time, too, posting a picture of herself standing poolside in a pink sports bra, the words “Goddess” written across her top.

#Coachella workout✔️✔️

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

#coachella vibin'

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

FROM COINAGE: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

 

Graham will put her hosting hat on Sunday, when she will head up Bumbleland’s second installation, an “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash. The first featured hostess-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

 

 