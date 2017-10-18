Holy moly — Ashley Graham reveals that her pastor follows her on Instagram!

In an interview with Elle UK, Graham, 29, opened up about her faith – and how the fact that her pastor follows her whenever she posts something super sexy or revealing on Instagram can lead to some potentially awkward moments.

“When I’m shooting lingerie or Sports Illustrated, I’m aware that my pastor follows me on Instagram,” Graham said in an interview with Elle UK … which means her pastor probably saw the super-sultry video she posted on Monday from a lingerie shoot set.

Speaking about the importance of her faith, the model said, “I come from a Christian background, and when I moved to New York, I got away from God. Then I realized that living here, you need something to keep you grounded or you’ll go crazy.”

“You should be the same person from the moment you wake up to when you go to bed,” she added.

Monday just got a little better.. A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The outspoken model has always been open about her body confidence and staying healthy for herself.

Earlier this month after posting a video of one of her workouts, Graham addressed people’s comments who were questioning why she was working out.

“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to [lose] what made you famous,’ ” Graham wrote in one image.

She then pointed out that people workout for reasons other than weight loss. “Just for the record — I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy,” she explained in the next image. “..I don’t workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in..”

Read Ashley Graham’s full interview in the November issue of Elle UK, on sale Oct. 17.