Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Aerial Yoga Skills

Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to master the aerial yoga trend.

The supermodel recently took to Instagram to show off her skills. “Getting ready for Cirque du Soleil auditions,” Graham, 29, captioned a photo of herself hanging upside down on a a silk hammock while wearing a sports bra and yoga pants.

Aerial yoga, a full-body workout that utilizes hanging silk hammocks in a combination of cardio, strengthening and toning moves, is a favorite among stars like Sarah Hyland and Jamie Chung.

And this unique yoga class is just one component of Graham’s overall strategy of keeping fit year-round. In fact, the author of A New Model says she feels good about her body all year and doesn’t do any special prep work for the summer months.

“I try to stay consistent throughout the year, and when I have a heavy week I have meals delivered to my house so that I’m making healthy choices,” Graham told PEOPLE Now.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t occasionally feel nervous in a swimsuit.

“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’ ” Graham said. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.'”