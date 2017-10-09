Bodies
10 Times Ashley Graham Kept It Real (Inspirational)
Posted on
More
1 of 10
ON GETTING FAT SHAMED FOR WORKING OUT
“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to lose what made you famous' ... Just for the record — I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy. I don't work out to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in."
— on Instagram
2 of 10
ON PROVING THE HATERS SO, SO WRONG
"I [used to] be told, 'You're not a cover model.' I thought to myself, 'I'll just do catalog.' And because I held onto that for so long I just stopped living that dream. Words were breaking me for a long time. I would call myself fat and ugly and disgusting. The moment that I realized, that's not the kind of life that I want, my life changed. My career took off." —to PEOPLE
3 of 10
ON HOW HER MOM TAUGHT HER SELF-LOVE
"What she never did was call herself fat. And she never said that she needed to go on a diet, and she never said that she was ugly. It was so impressionable on me as a kid. I didn't realize it then, because of course I had the same insecurity that any girl in middle or high school has, am I pretty enough or good enough. But when I grew up I realized oh my gosh, my mom is the most confident person I know, why? She still carries herself with such grace and strength and confidence. Every confident piece of my body that I have, I learned from her." —to The Lookbook
4 of 10
ON REFUSING TO CONFORM
"I'm trying to change how women think about themselves. Some people just don't get it — I've been denied jobs because I was too big. I've also been denied jobs because I was too small. At the end of the day, I'm never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I'm happy in it." —to Self
5 of 10
ON HOW HER CELLULITE IS CHANGING LIVES (SERIOUSLY)
"I love what I do and I love where I'm going. I love how the world is changing right before my eyes. I like to say that my cellulite is changing someone's life out there." —to Cosmopolitan
6 of 10
ON THE VICIOUS CYCLE OF BODY-SHAMING
"To some I'm too curvy. To others I'm too tall, too busty, too loud, and, now, too small — too much, but at the same time not enough. When I post a photo from a 'good angle,' I receive criticism for looking smaller and selling out. When I post photos showing my cellulite, stretch marks and rolls, I'm accused of promoting obesity. The cycle of body-shaming needs to end. I'm over it." —to Lenny Letter
7 of 10
ON DESIGNING CLOTHES FOR ALL WOMEN
"Any body type, any aesthetic of woman can wear my dresses. My mom was begging for every single piece of the collection. She's a 51-year-old woman and housewife and she still is like, 'I want everything!' " —to PEOPLE
8 of 10
ON BEING MORE THAN HER SIZE
"I am more than my measurements … My body is MY body. I'll call the shots." —to Lenny Letter
9 of 10
ON LOVING EVERY SINGLE PART OF HERSELF
"A lot of taking care of my body and my mind and my soul had to do with talking to myself and actually giving myself affirmations. It got me out of my funk. I still had cellulite, I still had back fat, I still had jiggly arms, and I decided to love every part of it." —to PEOPLE
10 of 10
ON HER FAVORITE HASHTAG, #THICKTHIGHSSAVELIVES
"My thighs are thick, they are luscious, and I got made fun of for them my whole life. And now I'm being praised for my thick thighs and they have saved my life many times, and I want to women to know that their thick thighs are saving their own lives." —to PEOPLE
See Also
More
More
Woman Says She Was Fired When Her Boudoir Photo Shoot Went Viral
Gina Rodriguez and Boyfriend Joe LoCicero Love Hitting the Gym Together: 'She Pushes Me Hard'