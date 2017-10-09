10 Times Ashley Graham Kept It Real (Inspirational)

ON HOW HER MOM TAUGHT HER SELF-LOVE

"What she never did was call herself fat. And she never said that she needed to go on a diet, and she never said that she was ugly. It was so impressionable on me as a kid. I didn't realize it then, because of course I had the same insecurity that any girl in middle or high school has, am I pretty enough or good enough. But when I grew up I realized oh my gosh, my mom is the most confident person I know, why? She still carries herself with such grace and strength and confidence. Every confident piece of my body that I have, I learned from her." —to The Lookbook