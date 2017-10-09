Ashley Graham Calls Out Haters Who Fat Shame Her for Working Out: ‘I Love the Skin I’m In’

Ashley Graham wants to make something clear: she doesn’t workout to lose weight, she does it for her health.

The model shared a video of her Sunday morning workout on Instagram, and she was disappointed to see the comment section fill up with people questioning why she was exercising.

"Gettin that 🍑 right with @christine_grubbs💪🏽 #sundaymorning #curvyfit"

Graham posted on Instagram again that night to share some of the comments.

“EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t workout too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model,’ ‘Why would you want to loose what made you famous,’ ” Graham wrote in one image.

She then pointed out that people workout for reasons other than weight loss.

“Just for the record — I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy,” she explains in the next image.

“..I don’t workout to loose[sic] weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in..”

Graham often finds herself taking down internet trolls who judge her body. In another Instagram post, she slammed people criticizing her cellulite.

"Someone once told me my thighs were 'cellulite city'. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards"

“Someone once told me my thighs were ‘cellulite city’. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage,” Graham posted in July 2016. “I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards”