Artist Paints Her Stretch Marks to Empower Women: ‘Society Sees These Things As Flaws, but They Aren’t’

Spanish artist Cinta Tort Cartró used to hate her stretch marks. Looking for a way to change how she sees them, Cartró decided to take something that people often see as ugly, and show how beautiful they can be.

“One day I started to see them as a different form,” the 21-year-old, who also works as an elementary school teacher, tells PEOPLE. “I was thinking about aesthetic pressure and I decided to paint my stretch marks.”

Cartró covered her own stretch marks, and eventually other women’s, in rainbow colors, and posted the images on social media. “The response was very potent,” she says.

#stretchmarks Stretch marks are in different parts of our bodies. More self-love 💛💚💙💜❤💖 Me encanta esta fotografía, se pueden leer tantas cosas en ella 💜 A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

That idea spurred others, and from there she created her #manchoynomedoyasco series where she shows menstruation with glitter and more rainbow colors.

“The idea is stop with the taboo about periods,” Cartró. “It’s a project that was born to normalize this process.”

#manchoynomedoyasco A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

💗 #manchoynomedoyasco A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

For these and other pieces, her goal is to change the conversation around women’s bodies.

“Society sees these things as flaws, but they aren’t flaws — they are things in our bodies and we have to accept them,” Cartró says. “Because if we don’t accept them, we probably we don’t accept our bodies and don’t accept ourselves.”

#manchoynomedoyasco (Més respecte, si us plau) A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest with Fans by Sharing Another Photo of Her Stretch Marks: ‘Whatevs’

Through her art, Cartró began to rethink how she sees herself.

“I started to work on my communication with me and my body,” she says. “These were the best ways for me to improve my self-love.”

Plus, she’s received tons of messages from other people her work has helped.

“It’s a way to empower,” Cartró says. “Moreover, it’s a way to fight to stop the pressure that women suffer in this oppressive system.”