Artist Illustrates Her Eating Disorder as Part of Her Recovery Process

Although Christie Begnell suffered from anxiety and depression throughout adolescence, it wasn’t until age 20 that she found herself in the throes of a full-blown eating disorder.
“My breaking point was after a breakup with a long-term boyfriend. I had reached an emotional crisis,” the Australian occupational therapist, 24, tells PEOPLE. “Everything that had been bothering me through my adolescence — the bullying, the family breakdown, the neglect and invalidation — all boiled over and I had become severely unwell.”
Begnell began isolating herself from her friends, experienced suicidal thoughts and started cutting herself.
Recovery. There is hope. I pick up my spoon and one meal at a time I dig through the hole. I fought with the fire and I reasoned with Ana. Once the wall began to break down I saw light. Each day it grew brighter and brighter. Sure, I still have days that are harder than others, and I still have beliefs that I need to dig through, but I see the light and today I choose to fight 🌈 (Picture taken from 'Me and My ED' 📖 a picture book on living with and recovering from an Eating Disorder {digitally remastered}. 'Me and My ED' is available for purchase from meandmyed.bigcartel.com. Link available in bio)
“I gained a little bit of weight during this time and decided to start dieting. It very quickly became an obsession,” she says.
Counting calories and restricting her food gave Begnell a sense of control and numbed her emotional pain.
“Apart from the ‘good’ things my eating disorder gave me, it was the worst experience I have ever gone through,” she says. “It was lonely, it was dark. It was walking around with a smile on my face and an abusive demon in my mind. I was ashamed of my illness.”
Begnell named her eating disorder “Ana,” and began drawing her as a way to gain power back from her disease.
Last week I received a lovely message from someone telling me that I had never had an Eating Disorder. Despite the fact that my artwork represents the emotional and psychological torture that comes with the illness, and I have spent several years in Eating Disorder treatment, apparently I never had an ED because I never reached a critically low weight. I cannot stress this enough… EATING 👏🏻 DISORDERS 👏🏻 ARE 👏🏻 MENTAL 👏🏻 ILLNESSES 👏🏻 Only a very small percentage of people with an Eating Disorder reach a low BMI, and for those who do restore weight, ED's do not just magically disappear. Saying shit like "Oh, you look so healthy" is seriously insulting. Somebody's mental health can not always be seen, and for the most part Eating Disorders are more dangerous when they go undetected. Please share this message. This point is what motivated me to start drawing in the first place. I couldn't use my body to show people how tormented I was anymore, so I used my art. Please. If you take anything from this, it should be that no matter what your weight, you still deserve treatment 💜
“To draw Ana was so powerful for me because it gave the voice a face, a name and a being that I could stand up to,” she explains. “I’m a visual person, so this was so beneficial for me.”
RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Alaina Reveals Her Dad Did Not Know About Her Eating Disorder
When Begnell was admitted to a psychiatric unit last year to get treatment, she turned her drawings into detailed cartoons.
“I had a lot of time to kill on the unit so I started drawing what I was going through,” she says. “I had a lot of pent up anger and frustration at the staff in that unit, and drawing was an outlet for all that energy.”
Illustrating her disorder has been an integral part of Begnell’s recovery process.
“It has been a way of communicating with my friends and family what it’s like to live with an eating disorder,” she says. “It’s been a way of connecting with my treating team and try to make sense of the mess in my mind. It’s been a distraction when my thoughts were really strong.”
🌷 I'm going live 12pm AEST Friday 3rd February 🌷 . Hey guys! My name is Christie and I'm the artist behind Me and My ED. I am so so thankful for all of your kind words and I feel so blessed to be able to share my art with you. A lot of my inspiration comes from my journey in my Eating Disorder recovery, but also the stories you have been sharing with me. I would love to get to know you all and listen to your stories, but also give you guys the opportunity to ask me whatever you like 😊 . You can ask me anything about my recovery, my book, my artwork or even about my life. I can't wait to meet you all 💜 (Oh and I might even talk about what this big upcoming announcement is 😅) . If you end up missing me, I'll organise another time in the near future for a second Q&A 🌷
“It became a way of living a values-based life,” she continues. “Creativity and expression are highly important values, so drawing allows me to meet these. I also value helping others, and seeing the impact my art is having on other people gives me a sense of purpose right now.”
Begnell has turned her illustrations into an e-book, Me and My ED, which she hopes will help other people struggling with eating disorders.
Guess who finally finished the e-book?! 🥇🏆 (This gal! 💁🏼) . If you guys love my drawings, you're going to love 'Me and My ED'. Its a picture book that depicts life with one of the most complex and misunderstood illnesses (Eating Disorders). It includes pictures showing the purpose of an ED (control, numbing, safety, etc) and how difficult it is to live with a demon in your mind. This book has helped me and many others understand their illness and be able to show others how it feels. When you can't verbalise your thoughts, or even write them down, don't turn to ED behaviours, pick up this book and show your loved ones 🌷 . Get your e-book today by clicking the link in my bio! Plus if you're super quick, Blurb are having a 25% off sale for the next few hours 😁 It will be available in the iBook store within the next week as well 😊 I'm so excited to share it with you guys! It fills my heart with so much light when I hear that my art is helping you.
“I want people to be able to see my drawings and have ‘aha’ moments,” she says. “I want people to use my book as a way of showing their loved ones what they’re going through. I also want people to feel less alone. This illness is great at isolating us from the world around us and convincing us that we are worthless. With something that they can pick up, read and identify with, I hope that this book makes that person feel like somebody understands and knows what they’re going through.”