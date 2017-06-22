Arrow’s Stephen Amell Calls Out Body Shamers: Who ‘Do You Think You’re Tweeting At?!’

Stephen Amell won’t stand for body shamers trying to attack him on Twitter.

The Arrow star fought back after Twitter users said he looked “fat” in a photo from a day playing baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays and his cousin, actor Robbie Amell.

“So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017 … one photo shows up on the internet … And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you’re tweeting at?!” Amell, 36, wrote.

The actor — who plays the Green Arrow (aka GA) on his show — said he’s ready for any kind of fitness test, including going back on American Ninja Warrior.

Thank you so much to the @BlueJays. Shagging balls with @RobbieAmell might've been the coolest thing we've ever done together. pic.twitter.com/VVR85aFNCG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 17, 2017

“For the record, I could step into the GA suit today & kick more ass then I did on Ninja Warrior. So take your s—– tweets elsewhere.”

Amell ended his Twitter take down with a request for his trainer, Thomas Taylor, in Toronto.

“… @t3athletics SEND MORE WORKOUTS!!!”

Amell crushed the American Ninja Warrior course when he took on the challenge in May for Red Nose Day, making quick work of the initial six obstacles, before moving on to the more advanced section.

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

“I can’t think of a more fun way to raise money for Red Nose Day,” he said. “I might have to come back.”