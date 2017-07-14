Ariel Winter Slams Critics Accusing Her of ‘Squeezing’ Into Her Shorts: ‘Please Leave Young Women Alone’

Ariel Winter can fit into her shorts just fine, thank you.

The Modern Family star found herself defending her wardrobe choices (yet again) after posting a photo from a night out with her “squad,” when she wore a lingerie-like top and booty-shorts with knee-high boots.

After people started accusing her of wearing shorts that are too small, Winter went on a Twitter “rant” calling them out.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she wrote. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes.”

Squad💰 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

“Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything,” Winter continued. “My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family 💖 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Winter seems to spend most of her time on social media either posting photos from nights out or calling out trolls who attack her clothing choices. She had to do the latter after she chose to wear a super-glam, glittery dress to a Modern Family screening and the rest of the cast went casual.

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else?” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE!”