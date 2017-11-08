Ariel Winter Hits the Gym for a Booty-Pumping Workout

Talk about girl power — Ariel Winter is building serious muscle.

The Modern Family star shared videos from her workout on Tuesday, which included plenty of glute-boosting moves.

“Back to the gym with @mackfit,” Winter, 19, captioned a video of her deadlift exercises, and added a skull emoji.

She shared two more videos from her workout on Instagram Stories, including a set of crossover squats on top of a workout bench, and sliding lunges.

The teen actress frequently hits the gym with celebrity trainer Mack, and previously shared a video of their workout together, a series of butt-pumping leg raises — that Winter cheekily captioned with the peach emoji.

Back to the gym with @mackfit 💀 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit 😍 www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Winter embraces her body, but often finds herself defending her skin-baring outfits on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariel Winter Slams Critics Accusing Her of ‘Squeezing’ Into Her Shorts

“If you want to wear a short skirt and show your body like I do, it doesn’t mean you’re a whore. And it doesn’t mean you’re not one,” Winter said in September. “People call me stupid because I post photos of my butt when the real thing is, I love my butt. I love butts! Why stifle yourself because other people can’t handle it?”