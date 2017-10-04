Everything Ariel Winter Has Said About Loving Her Body

"I turned 12 and my body changed drastically. I suddenly had huge boobs and my butt was filling out. And not that I wasn't excited — I was — but the [comments] that I got online from people really changed the way I felt about myself, so it was harder for me to dress. I would put something on that I felt good in, and that was my style, which is edgy and sexy, and I would get tons of hate [from people] calling me a slut, or [saying] that I looked fat, or how could I dress like this."

— on going through puberty in the spotlight, to PEOPLE, January 2016