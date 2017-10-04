Bodies
Everything Ariel Winter Has Said About Loving Her Body
The Modern Family actress has been open about her struggles with body image, her decision to get a breast reduction at age 17 and more
Posted on
More
1 of 17
"I turned 12 and my body changed drastically. I suddenly had huge boobs and my butt was filling out. And not that I wasn't excited — I was — but the [comments] that I got online from people really changed the way I felt about myself, so it was harder for me to dress. I would put something on that I felt good in, and that was my style, which is edgy and sexy, and I would get tons of hate [from people] calling me a slut, or [saying] that I looked fat, or how could I dress like this."
— on going through puberty in the spotlight, to PEOPLE, January 2016
2 of 17
"It really did happen overnight. I remember being in my sister's wedding and being so flat and thinking, 'I just wish I could grow boobs!' And then overnight I did. But then they kept growing and growing and growing, and it didn't seem like they were going to stop … I was 15 years old with [size] F [breasts]. How do you navigate that?"
— on her growth spurt at age 15, to Glamour in August 2015
3 of 17
"Being a 5-ft.-tall girl and having extremely large breasts is really ostracizing and excruciatingly painful. But I didn't really express how I felt about that."
— to PEOPLE in January 2016
4 of 17
"They had to hide it on Modern Family a lot. Big sweaters, [or] strapping me down — which is fine — I understand that it doesn't fit the character they have in mind. I understand that. But it was difficult to do that every day."
— on having to disguise her chest while filming, to Glamour
5 of 17
"We live in a day and age where everything you do is ridiculed. The internet bullies are awful. I could post a photo where I feel good, and 500 people will comment about how fat I am and that I am disgusting … I really felt bad about myself. I didn't feel happy. I just kept saying, 'What am I going to wear? There's nothing for me to wear at the beach, at the pool.'"
— on dealing with online bullies criticizing her body, to Glamour
6 of 17
"It was so painful. I had a lot of back problems. I really couldn't stand up straight for a long period of time. It started to hurt so bad that I couldn't take the pain. My neck was hurting so bad and I actually had some problems with my spine. I had been discussing my chest with doctors for many years, but when I finally said, 'I'm thinking of doing this,' he said, 'Your back is going to thank you so much.'"
— on dealing with the physical pain that came with her larger chest, to Glamour
7 of 17
"I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like. She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or 'Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'"
— on how Sofia Vergara helped her deal with her changing body, to SELF.com in January 2017
8 of 17
"When I made the decision to get the surgery, I had some people that I talked to that were like, 'Are you going to tell anyone or are you going to keep it a secret?' I kind of was confused by that question because to me it was not something to hide. I don't think anyone should have to hide anything in general for fear of being scrutinized."
— on her decision to be open about getting a breast reduction, to PEOPLE
9 of 17
"I thought I would get a lot more criticism about, 'Oh, you did surgery. You changed yourself, blah, blah, blah …' Which a lot of people say, but I received so much support from women and young girls.
Girls are tweeting me and saying like, 'Oh, this wouldn't be accepted where I am, but now that you did it and opened a conversation about it, I can actually like talk to my friends and family about the possibility of this.' Or, 'I've been living with so much back pain, and I've been so humiliated so many times when I had to wear something that was so baggy because I couldn’t wear the things my friends were wearing because it was inappropriate on me.'"
— on the reaction she received from fans after opening up about the surgery, to PEOPLE in October 2015
10 of 17
"I didn't want to not tell anybody and then have another million stories [say], 'What happened to Ariel? She looks so different.' And I also think there's some good that can come from [telling] my story. It's something that I did to better my life and better my health, and I think that can benefit a lot of young girls. I have felt happier with myself than I ever have."
— to Glamour
11 of 17
"Guys there is a reason I didn't make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I'm not ashamed of them at all."
— responding to trolls commenting on her dress at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, on Twitter February 2016
12 of 17
"Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."
— firing back at trolls on Twitter, June 2016
13 of 17
"It was definitely a journey for me to learn to accept my body. I finally said to myself, 'This is who I am. There's no way I'm changing, and I should learn to love and accept it.' And I did. It just took me awhile."
— At EW's pre-Emmy party, October 2016
14 of 17
"I really had to stand up and make it a point to fight back against people who were not only body shaming, but also slut-shaming … taking aim at people that weren't doing anything wrong and making comments that were so harmful and distressing for absolutely no purpose."
— on her decision to stand up to internet trolls, to SELF.com, January 2017
15 of 17
"I feel like people put so much emphasis on [how revealing my Instagrams are]. Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares. When we try to be free and post what we want, it's like, look at that slut on social media. That's not what it is. We're proud of our bodies. We're proud of who we are. We're made the way we are. Why do we care? If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it's a little revealing, whatever."
— to Yahoo Style, April 2017
16 of 17
"If people don't like it, unfollow me. If you're so offended, why do you look at it? Don't take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don't care."
— on what she'd tell people who criticize her appearance, to Yahoo Style in April 2017
17 of 17
"I love the term [role model], it's great. But I think people put too much pressure on people to be perfect and to portray that image, when really what we should be aspiring to is having role models that should be themselves because people make mistakes. They are human, and I think that's really important. That's what I aim to be is just me."
— on being considered a role model, at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in April