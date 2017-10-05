Ariana Grande’s Workouts Inspire Her Creativity: ‘I Have a Lot of Ideas on the Treadmill’

To get through her grueling tour schedule, Ariana Grande makes fitness a priority.

The singer, who just wrapped her Dangerous Woman tour, relied on trainer Harley Pasternak to keep her on track during those eight months on the road.

“He is obsessed with the step situation — getting your steps in,” Grande, 24, told Coveteur of the fitness guru’s 12,000-steps-a-day rule. “For the longest time, I was like, ‘How is that more effective than doing a full-fledged workout?’ It really is. I feel better when I’m moving around a lot.”

Not only does Grande’s body benefit from the workouts, but her music does, too.

“I have a lot of ideas on the treadmill,” said the new global brand ambassador for Reebok. “If I need help writing or being creative, or coming up with an idea, [I’ll work out]. I came up with the idea for the ‘Side to Side’ video on the treadmill. Usually I’ll listen to throwback ’90s hip-hop, or stuff that makes me amped.”

Grande also opened up to the lifestyle site about the importance of self-love and individuality.

“I appreciate people exactly how they are. There isn’t a certain kind of beauty that I look for or appreciate or one thing [that] is more beautiful than the other. I love people’s uniqueness. I love the quirky, weird, and interesting — different things about everybody,” she said.

And the star was vocal about the need for women to champion other women.

“Misogyny is ever-present, and we have to be there to support one another,” she said. “That’s really it. It’s about the sisterhood. There’s no competing in that. We have to lift each other up, not try and claw each other down.”