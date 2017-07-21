New App Aims to Help Breastfeeding Moms by Offering On-Demand Lactation Specialists

One of the things people rarely tell you about having a baby is that breastfeeding can be much harder than it seems. From problems with latching to milk production, moms often struggle silently with nursing issues. Now a new app, Momseze, hopes to help by providing access to lactation consultants around the clock.

On Momseze, parents can get 24/7 advice on everything from pumping to milk flow by video chatting, calling or texting their certified consultants. The app co-founders, Shana Lawlor and Patrick Lashinsky, hope to eliminate that middle-of-the-night panic when a baby is desperately hungry but is having trouble latching.

“We are the only service that can help a nursing mother on-demand any time of the day or night, no matter where in the world she happens to be,” they explain on the Momseze site. “Any other service out there would require a mom to make an appointment for some future time rather than provide immediate assistance in their moment of need.”

That kind of help does come at a cost, though. While the app is free to download, the first tier of service, a 25-minute consultation, will run you $39.99. Momseze also offers subscriptions, with a one-month program at $129 and $249 for three months.

Lawlor told Romper that they hope to eventually have a subsidized program.

“We are committed to finding like-minded partners that see the value in our services and will work with us to subsidize and/or enable us to provide our services to low-income parents free-of-charge,” she said. “I can’t think of a better way for a company to make a more heartfelt gesture than to partner with the amazing women professionals that are Momseze, to provide millions of new babies and their parents with the support they need for the critical first year of their babies’ lives.”