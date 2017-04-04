Anna Victoria Shares Photo of Her 5-Year Transformation, but Says the Biggest Changes Were Internal

Fitness influencer Anna Victoria shared a photo of herself from November 2012 next to a current photo for #TransformationTuesday, but says the biggest changes she’s experienced over the years are the ones you can’t see.

“My ‘transformation,’ ” she captioned the Instagram pic. “Sometimes I don’t like calling it that because I was never unhappy with the way I looked to begin with. My transformation was more about how I felt on the inside, about my health, and that’s not something I can show you in a picture.”

“While I’m happy with the physical changes I’ve worked so hard for, they don’t compare to the non-physical changes that aren’t visible to the naked eye,” she continues. “Those non-physical changes are what keep me going.”

Victoria warns her followers about becoming too consumed with physical changes, because that focus can always lead you to want more.

“There’s always room for physical improvement and there’s always someone who looks better than you, and those two facts can be freaking exhausting if it’s all you’re concerned with,” she says. “It can put you in a constant state of wanting to restrict food more, work out more, and if you’re not careful, lead to an unhealthy obsession and relationship with workouts and with food. That’s not what I want for me or for any one of you.”

While Victoria says she did have to push herself to achieve her own transformation, she says she was careful to never take it too far.

“I’ve always been overly conscious of maintaining balance and never letting fitness take over my life,” she writes. “These last five years I’ve been pushing myself, but I’ve also been living my life, enjoying vacations and cheat meals and completely indulging and having no regrets. I don’t work out to punish myself for eating ice cream and I don’t restrict myself if I feel I want to relax a bit.”

Even though she is happy with her body now, she says many people still comment that her body can be improved.

“Do I have people telling me I should be more lean? Yes. That I could gain more muscle? Yes. But I’m not concerned with other people’s ideas of what I should or shouldn’t do with my body,” writes Victoria. “I’m doing what I want, which is to kick ass in the gym, be empowered by my workouts and feeling strong, but still enjoy life and to value balance above rock hard abs or a lower body fat percentage.”