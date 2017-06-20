Anna Faris Gifts the World a Shirtless Photo of Chris Pratt: You Can’t ‘Not Expect Me to Tweet It’

Anna Faris knows what she — and the world — truly want: more shirtless photos of Chris Pratt.

The actress shared a photo of her ripped husband as he and a friend set up a keg.

“Honey — you can’t just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it,” Faris, 40, posted on Twitter.

Pratt, 37, is in the midst of filming Jurassic World 2, and is on a strict diet that he’s been documenting on Instagram.

And while Faris seems to enjoy her buff hubby, she previously said that she’s on team #FatPratt.

“I have to tell you want I want to do,” Faris told PEOPLE Now. “I want to unwrap a sleeping bag. Put him in the middle of it. Roll it up. Tie him up. Force-feed him like, dumplings. Put him in the attic. And just fatten him up.”

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Faris Weighs in on the Fit Pratt vs Fat Pratt Debate

But Faris said she’ll happily have Pratt either way.

“He looks incredibly sexy and I’m so proud of him. But I love him no matter what.”