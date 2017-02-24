How Andrea Navedo’s Food Routine Keeps Her In Check — Plus What She Eats in a Day

To stay in shape, Jane the Virgin star Andrea Navedo says she is all about keeping a set routine.

“I try to eat almost the same thing everyday as it makes food shopping and what to eat much easier as well as healthier,” Navedo, 47, tells PEOPLE. “Since I don’t have much time to cook, I tend to cook in bulk and eat leftovers.”

For meals throughout the week, the 5’6″ actress says she will “blanch a bunch of broccoli and refrigerate to have on hand to sauté as needed.”

“Also, to save time, add flavor and stay healthy, I chop fresh garlic in a processor and freeze in a zip lock and break off chunks as needed,” she says.

But no matter what she’s eating, she tries to stick to foods that are low in carbs and salt, as well as gluten-free, dairy-free and non-processed — except on Saturdays, her once-a-week cheat day!

Hydration

4 to 5 glasses of water

Breakfast #1, 6 a.m.

Coffee with almond/coconut milk and cinnamon

Pork chop

Breakfast #2, 9 a.m.

Sautéed spinach

2 scrambled eggs

Black beans

Lunch

Acai bowl with mango, coconut and banana

Dinner

Turkey meatballs in tomato sauce and spaghetti squash

Glass of red wine

Total Calories:

1,595

The Verdict:

“Eating protein first thing in the morning helps Andrea crush hunger before it has a chance to start,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. She also gets kudos for including greens at breakfast. And filling up on fiber and protein from the eggs and beans is a solid way to power through the morning. But “I encourage her to add some variety with roasted peppers or Brussels sprouts, to ensure she gets a wide range of nutrients,” says Moore. For a filling lunch, she suggests adding nuts or seeds: “They boost the satiety factor and provide a dose of healthy fats, fiber and protein.”