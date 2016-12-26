Amy Schumer Is ‘Too Blessed to Be Stressed’ About Not Looking Like a Lingerie Model

Amy Schumer doesn’t care if she has the body of an underwear model.

The comedian, 35, shared an Instagram photo of herself on Monday in which she holds up a photo of a slender lingerie model in front of her own body with the caption, “Too blessed to be stressed.”

Her body positive message resonated with her followers, who responded with encouraging comments.

“That’s a ridiculous idea of pretty or gorgeous,” commented @wn543. “I love myself the way I am! Not that idea.”

“Perfect! In every way shape and size,” wrote @lcushing201. “Love this post.”

“So true honey!” commented @joann.alexander. “I love all you do and stand for!”

This isn’t the first time Schumer has taken a stance against body ideals on Instagram. After being body shamed when it was announced that she may play Barbie in a live-action movie, she snapped back at haters with a powerful post.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love.”