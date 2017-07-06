Amy Schumer Hilariously Mocks Beauty Standards in Photo for National Bikini Day

Forget staging the ultimate bikini photo with a sucked-in stomach and perfectly positioned legs — Amy Schumer isn’t interested in pretending.

Instead, the comedian shared a different kind for shot for National Bikini Day. In it, she’s lounging in a swimsuit, legs relaxed and wide open.

“National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite,” Schumer, 36, captioned the photo.

Her fans commented with plenty of laughing emojis and requests for the name of her waxer. Even singer Demi Lovato joined in, commenting, “This is everything,” with three praise hands emojis and a few crying with laughter faces.

The photo was likely a throwback, as Schumer is currently in London, making stops at Wimbledon and boating on the Thames. But the writer and actress is no stranger to getting real about her body.

After dealing with constant body shamers, Schumer posted a series of bikini photos on Instagram in April.

“I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline,” she posted at the time.

She had the same problem in December, when people were negatively commenting on paparazzi photos from a beach trip.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” Schumer wrote on Instagram. “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love.”