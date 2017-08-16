You're Not Alone: 35 Stars Who've Struggled with Body Confidence

CHRISSY TEIGEN

"There have been times I've cried to John [Legend], where I felt like I would just never have 'that' body," the Cravings author said while taking the stage at 2017 Beautycon. "I've definitely been really upset with ... You know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that's not me."

Despite facing moments of insecurity, the model is attempting to embrace a positive attitude. "I'm in a weird phase where I'm jealous of those bodies, but I also really want to be cool with my own body. I really want to be that person for you all, that says, 'You don't need that fucking shit.'"