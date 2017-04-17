Drake Accuses Country Club of Racial Profiling on Coachella Trip in Now-Deleted Instagram Post
WHEN SHE EXPLAINED WHERE SHE GETS HER CONFIDENCE
"My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying," Schumer joked to InStyle.
WHEN TROLLS BASHED HER NETFLIX SPECIAL
"Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead," Schumer wrote on Instagram, captioning a screenshot of an article that held "alt-right trolls" responsible for bad reviews of her Netflix special. "I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth."
WHEN SHE PROUDLY SHOWED OFF HER BIKINI BOD
Schumer posted a series of bikini-clad pics on Instagram, accompanying the 'grams with a caption aimed at her critics: "I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline."
WHEN SHE SHOWED HER STRENGTH
"Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so," the comedian-actress wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of herself at the beach. "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love."
WHEN SHE VOWED TO NEVER AGAIN LOSE WEIGHT FOR A ROLE
"The only change was that it was explained to me before I did that movie [Trainwreck] that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes," Schumer told The Jonathan Ross Show about struggling with standards in the industry. Though she's caved to pressure before, it was a one-time deal: "I didn't know that so I lost some weight to do that but never again."
WHEN SHE LAUGHED OFF PEOPLE WHO CALLED HER NEARLY NUDE SHOOT 'BRAVE'
"When a nude photo of yourself goes viral, the word you don't want people to use to describe it is 'brave,' " said Schumer, referring to her 2016 Pirelli calendar shoot.
WHEN SHE WISHED HER HATERS WELL
"I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses!"
WHEN OTHER PEOPLE COMPLAINED ABOUT THEIR 'FLAWS'
"My dad, like, has MS and is in a wheelchair and it's, like, I'm just psyched I can f---ing move," she revealed in her Netflix comedy special. "How are you going to complain [about your imperfections?] Shut the f--- up. You're alive. You can move. You feel good!"
WHEN SHE ADDRESSED DOUBLE STANDARDS
"For women, we're taught to eat less until we disappear. And trained to believe that if you don't look like everyone else, then you're unlovable," she told Glamour. "And men are not trained that way."
WHEN SHE FULLY EMBRACED WHO SHE IS
"No, I'm not going to apologize for who I am, and I'm going to actually love the skin that I'm in," Schumer said during her Glamour Awards acceptance speech. "I'm not gonna be striving for some other version of myself."
WHEN SHE OPENED UP ABOUT TWITTER TROLLS
"I want to throw my hands in the air after reading a mean Twitter comment and say, 'All right! You got it. You figured me out. I'm not pretty. I'm not thin. I do not deserve to use my voice ... All my self-worth is based on what you can see,' " she candidly shared during her Gloria Awards speech. "But then I think, f--- that."
WHEN SHE SUMMED UP HER BODY M.O.
"I say if I'm beautiful," the comedian said in her speech at the Gloria Awards and Gala. "I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story — I will."
WHEN SHE CONTESTED BEING LABELED PLUS-SIZE
"I think there's nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America," Schumer wrote on Instagram, calling out Glamour for including her in their plus-size issue, before denouncing the label. "I go between a size 6 and an 8. [Glamour] put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous."
