WHEN SHE VOWED TO NEVER AGAIN LOSE WEIGHT FOR A ROLE

"The only change was that it was explained to me before I did that movie [Trainwreck] that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes," Schumer told The Jonathan Ross Show about struggling with standards in the industry. Though she's caved to pressure before, it was a one-time deal: "I didn't know that so I lost some weight to do that but never again."