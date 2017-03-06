Amy Schumer: ‘I’m What Hollywood Calls Very Fat’ but ‘I Feel Sexy’

Amy Schumer knows she’s not built like most Hollywood stars.

“I’m what Hollywood calls, very fat,” the comedian says in her upcoming Netflix special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, which launches Tuesday.

Schumer, 35, opens up in the special about being told she should lose weight before she began filming her 2015 hit comedy Trainwreck.

“Before I did anything, somebody like explained to me, ‘Just so you know, Amy, no pressure, but if you weigh over 140 lbs., it will hurt people’s eyes,” she recalls. “And I was like [‘Okay.’] I just bought it. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m new to town. So I lost weight.”

But Schumer says she wasn’t a fan of the results.

“I look very stupid skinny. My dumb head stays the same size but then my body, like, shrivels and just look like a, like a Thanksgiving Day parade [balloon] of Tonya Harding,” she says. “Nobody likes it. It’s not cute on me.”

After filming was complete, Schumer says she “revenge ate” and gained back all the weight she’d lost.

“I got worried because it gets in your head – just everything on television and movies and magazines and the internet,” she says. “All the women are just beautiful little skeletons with tits … I’m like, ‘Oh, my god! Are men still going to be attracted to me?’ And that’s when I remembered…they don’t care.”

With that in mind, Schumer says she has confidence in her body.

“I feel very good in my own skin,” she explains. “I feel strong. I feel healthy. I do. I feel sexy.”

She credits that partially to watching her dad battle multiple sclerosis.

“My dad, like, has MS and is in a wheelchair and it’s, like, I’m just psyched I can f—ing move,” she says. “How are you going to complain [about your imperfections?] Shut the f— up. You’re alive. You can move. You feel good!”

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special launches Tuesday on Netflix.