Take That, Haters! Amy Schumer Fights Back at Her Body-Shamers by Sharing Bikini Photos

Amy Schumer has a message for her body-shamers—and she’s accompanying it with photos.

The comedian and recent InStyle cover girl — who posed in a white Lauren Ralph Lauren swimsuit for the cover — shared 8 of her own swimsuit photos on Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline,” she concluded her series, which included her leaping in the air, riding in a boat and paddle boarding.

Schumer has discussed being in the public eye, admitting to InStyle that the idea of aging doesn’t faze her one bit.

“What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on,” she said. “Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me. I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good. I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet.”

The Snatched star is all about the kind of confidence that radiates from the inside out.

“My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel,” she joked, “and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying.”