Train Like an American Ninja Warrior Competitor with This Workout Challenge Created by Jessie Graff

American Ninja Warrior star and stuntwoman Jessie Graff will compete along with the rest of USA’s Dream Team as they take on some of the world’s best ninjas on Sunday night’s “USA vs. The World” special on NBC, and getting to her level of fitness came with a lot of hard work.

Want to train like a Warrior? Graff is breaking down the best moves you can do at the gym to prepare to take on the show’s super-challenging obstacle courses.

“Every Ninja Warrior course is different, and adapting to obstacles you’ve never seen or touched before may be the hardest part,” Graff, 33, tells PEOPLE. “Here’s a simple test of strength to see if you’re strong enough to complete a City Finals Course (or to figure out how far you could get). If you can maintain strict form on all of your pull-ups and complete the routine, you definitely have the strength to get through!”

You may take up to 30 seconds of rest between each move:

To prepare for quintuple steps, do 10 speed skaters.

To prepare for a slider obstacle, do 4 wide pull-ups.

To prepare for an upper-body obstacle, do 8 narrow pull-ups.

To prepare for an agility obstacle, do 10 jump squats.

To prepare for a pumping upper-body obstacle, do 10 chin-ups.

To prepare for a warped wall, do another 10 jump squats.

To prepare for a salmon ladder followed by an upper body obstacle, do 6 clapping pull-ups followed by 6 standard pull-ups (no rest in between).

To prepare for a second upper body obstacle, do 10 more narrow pull-ups.

To prepare for an invisible ladder 30-foot climb, do 14 standard pull-ups.

American Ninja Warrior’s “USA vs. The World” special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and the regular season premieres June 12 at 8 p.m. ET, both on NBC.