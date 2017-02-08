America Ferrera Had to ‘Unlearn’ the Idea Her Appearance Was Her Greatest Worth: ‘That’s One Tiny Piece’

America Ferrera eschews the idea that women should prioritize their looks and beauty over anything else.

The Superstore actress says she used to overvalue the importance of her appearance.

“I grew up believing a lot of things about myself that I had to unlearn — things that pertain to being a good woman, things about my weight or height,” Ferrera, 32, tells Redbook for their March cover story.

“As women, you’re taught that your value is all about your appearance, not your ideas and your tenacity and your courage and your bravery and your adventurous spirit. Look, I love getting dressed up and looking beautiful. But that’s one tiny piece of me.”

Over the years, as Ferrera landed bigger and bigger roles, she’s relaxed the high expectations she once placed on herself, from her body image to dating.

“When I was younger, I felt like everything was make or break,” she says. “In my career and my relationships, there was a right way or a wrong way—and I had to fit into the right box. I’ve let go of those narrow definitions and found a balance.”

“My successes and my failures don’t have to have this enormous weight on them; they can just be mine. Whatever moves you forward, focus on it. Whatever handicaps you or paralyzes you, that’s the thing to get rid of.”

And in releasing some of her stresses, Ferrera has pushed herself to try new things.

“We talk about a lot of things we want to see more women doing. We want more women producers, more women writers, more women directors — and you can only say that so many times before you say, ‘I’m a woman. What’s stopping me from doing this?’ ” she says. “I’ve had to ask myself: ‘Why not me?’ “