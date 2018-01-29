Amber Rose Gives an Update After Breast Reduction Surgery: 'Look How Much Smaller They Are!'

Amber Rose is resting and recovering after breast reduction surgery — and she’s excited to show off her “new boobs”!

The model and activist shared an update on Instagram stories on Sunday, 12 days after her surgery.

“I’m still in the house recovering from my breast reduction surgery, and I just wanted to give you a little [update],” Rose, 34, said. “So I’m really just letting my hair grow, letting my eyebrows grow out, and just trying to rest and relax and recover. And also of course, I wanted to give you an update on my new boobs.”

The makeup-free star then opened her bathrobe to show the binder over her breasts.

“Look how much smaller they are!” Rose said “I really went down a lot. So I don’t know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me.”

Amber Rose/Instagram

And her newly reduced chest comes with an extra perk — new clothes.

“I’ve been online shopping, and getting my cute little shirts, and little strapless things, and I’m just so excited to be actually be able to wear an outfit without a huge bra,” she said.

Rose first announced in July that she was thinking about getting the breast reduction.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she said at the time.

Along with her breast reduction surgery, Rose also had her cellulite zapped.

“An update on my cellulite treatment that I got from Dr. Matlock; my legs are still really, really sore, my butt is really sore. The bruising and the swelling went down a lot, and once I feel up to moving around a bit more I’ll show you guys my legs and my butt,” she said on Sunday. “I’ll keep you guys posted, I love you guys.”