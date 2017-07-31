Amber Rose is looking to make a change that she hopes will have a positive impact on her health.

The star, 33, revealed on Monday that she’s been “thinking about getting a breast reduction this year.”

Alongside a photo of herself at R & B singer Paloma Ford’s birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, California, on Saturday night, Rose revealed on Instagram that she is considering the procedure because “my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

“I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice?” she added. “Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

She added that scarring was a major concern because she doesn’t have breast implants, so a reduction procedure would be different.

The star has often been candid about her curves, and publicly addressed what she dubbed an instance of body shaming during her tenure on Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

After dancing the salsa with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy during a season 23 episode, Rose was critiqued by Julianne Hough. Rose later addressed Hough’s comments on her show, Loveline with Amber Rose , sating, “Last night was like, they did the commentary, and I, it was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me & [Julianne] said, ‘Oh, I’m uncomfortable,’ and instantly I felt, I did feel body shamed.”

“You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on Dancing With the Stars, I mean they dress very sexy and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation,” she added. “And me, and my body, my hips, my ass, my breasts made her uncomfortable.”

In response, Hough told PEOPLE in a statement that she wasn’t commenting on Rose’s figure, and instead was “solely reacting to the quality of the dance I was judging.”

“I have been a strong proponent of female empowerment and an anti-bullying advocate for years and I take that very seriously. Any kind of body shaming is the furthest thing from who I am and what I stand for,” she added.

Rose also runs an annual SlutWalk, which aims to support female empowerment, combat gender inequality and puts an end to victim-blaming.

Earlier this year, she posted a pantsless photo to promote the walk, later explaining to Refinery29 that she hopes to encourage “owning your own sexuality.”