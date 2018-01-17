Amber Rose is undergoing breast reduction surgery.

The model, 34, shared the news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, revealing she was undergoing the surgery on Wednesday, something that she was “really excited” about, despite also having misgivings.

“My Breast Reduction surgery is tmrw,” she wrote, adding several emojis to explain her current state of mind.

In a second photo, she detailed her feelings, writing, “I’m really scared and really excited at the same time.”

Amber Rose revealed she was having a breast reduction surgery on Tuesday. Amber Rose/Instagram

In a show of faith, Rose added a third photo, saying her doctors, Dr. Matlock and Dr. Fisher, were “gonna take care of me.”

The decision to have a breast reduction has long been in the works for the mother of one. In July 2017, the star revealed on Instagram that she had been “thinking about getting a breast reduction this year.”

Amber Rose revealed she was "really scared and really excited" about her breast reduction surgery.

Amber Rose wrote her doctors were "gonna take care of me" on her Instagram stories in regard to her breast reduction surgery.

While Rose waited until the beginning of 2018 to have the surgery, she revealed that the procedure was something she wanted because “my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra.”

“I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho… any advice?” She added. “Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have a breast reduction scars?”

Rose celebrates her curves, but has felt under scrutiny because of them – especially during her time as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

Amber Rose at the 2017 SlutWalk in downtown Los Angeles in October. David Livingston/Getty Images

When Rose was critiqued by judge Julianne Hough, the activist felt the judge had stepped out of line and body-shamed her. Addressing the issue on her show Loveline with Amber Rose, Rose said, “Last night was like, they did the commentary, and I, it was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me & [Julianne] said, ‘Oh, I’m uncomfortable,’ and instantly I felt, I did feel body shamed.”

“You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on Dancing with the Stars, I mean they dress very sexy and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation,” she added. “And me, and my body, my hips, my a–, my breasts made her uncomfortable.”

In response, Hough told PEOPLE in a statement that she wasn’t commenting on Rose’s figure, and instead was “solely reacting to the quality of the dance I was judging.”

“I have been a strong proponent of female empowerment and an anti-bullying advocate for years and I take that very seriously. Any kind of body shaming is the furthest thing from who I am and what I stand for,” she added.

Rose also runs an annual SlutWalk, which aims to support female empowerment, combat gender inequality and puts an end to victim-blaming.