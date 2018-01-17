Amber Rose Preps with Her Doctor Before Breast Reduction Surgery: 'She Can Have More Freedom'

Thank you @garthfishermd 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:39am PST

Amber Rose is ready for a major change.

The model and actress, 34, met with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, on Tuesday night to prep for her breast reduction surgery.

“She wants to downsize so she can have more freedom,” Dr. Fisher said in an Instagram video.

Rose said that she’s “really looking forward to wearing spaghetti straps,” something she hasn’t been able to wear since she was about 10-years-old.

Dr. Fisher added on his Instagram page that at this size, Rose is dealing with too much pain.

“Like many women she is plagued by neck and back discomfort because of her breast size,” he said.

Rose posted about the surgery on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, and admitted that she’s “really scared and really excited at the same time.”

She first opened up about her desire for a breast reduction in July, but she was nervous about the scarring.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” Rose said. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

She added that the scarring would be fairly significant because her breasts are natural.