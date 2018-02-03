Amber Rose Shows Off the Results of Her Breast Reduction — and Debuts New Blue Hair!

Amber Rose is debuting a whole new look.

The mother of one, 34, shared photos of herself on Friday in a white crop top, high-waisted plaid pants and sporting bright aquamarine hair.

The most noticeable difference? Rose was finally wearing one of the “cute little shirts” she’d previously said she’d wanted to wear following her breast reduction in mid-January.

In another Instagram photo, Rose writes, “I do what I want 😍”

Rose previously shared on Instagram that she was “really excited” about her breast reduction surgery.

“I’m really scared and really excited at the same time,” she wrote in Instagram stories. Following her surgery, she gave fans an update on her health saying she was letting her hair grow out while she rested and recovered.

“Look how much smaller they are!” Rose said, showing her pressure bandage-wrapped chest. “I really went down a lot. So I don’t know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me.”

While she was on bed rest, Rose said her reduced chest came with an extra perk — new clothes.

“I’ve been online shopping, and getting my cute little shirts, and little strapless things, and I’m just so excited to actually be able to wear an outfit without a huge bra,” she said.

Rose first announced in July that she was thinking about getting the breast reduction.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she said at the time.

Along with her breast reduction surgery, Rose also had her cellulite zapped.

“An update on my cellulite treatment that I got from Dr. Matlock; my legs are still really, really sore, my butt is really sore. The bruising and the swelling went down a lot, and once I feel up to moving around a bit more I’ll show you guys my legs and my butt,” she said on Sunday. “I’ll keep you guys posted, I love you guys.”