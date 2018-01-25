Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi and Rachel Platten Will Go Unretouched for Aerie: 'We Need Diversity'

Gymnast Aly Raisman, actress Yara Shahidi and singer Rachel Platten are keeping it real.

The trio are the newest models for clothing brand Aerie, and none of their ad campaign photos will be retouched.

Aerie revealed shots of the women — along with longtime Aerie model Iskra Lawrence — on Thursday for its new campaign.

The big news comes six days after Raisman, 23, gave a powerful testimony against Larry Nassar, the former Team USA gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing over 160 women and girls.

Aly Raisman Ali Mitton

The Olympic gold medalist said in a press release for Aerie that she and her fellow models are the ideal women for the job, as they all overcame hardships.

“We’ve all been through something that, in the end, will make you a stronger person,” Raisman said.

Actress Shahidi, 17, who stars in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, said she’s excited to work with a brand that empowers women.

Yara Shahidi Ali Mitton

“I love supporting causes and movements that help perpetuate this idea of people rising together,” she said.

And “Fight Song” singer Platten, 36, added that Aerie’s policy against retouching promotes transparency.

Rachel Platten Ali Mitton

“In being more vulnerable and having the courage to share my truths even more, I’ve learned that more people feel like that gives them permission to do the same,” she said.

Body positive activist and model Lawrence, 27, became an Aerie model in Feb. 2016. She said she’s thrilled to welcome Raisman, Shahidi and Platten to the fold.

(L-R) Rachel Platten, Yara Shahidi, Aly Raisman and Iskra Lawrence Ali Mitton

“I couldn’t be more excited for the #AerieREAL Role Model community to grow because we need voices. We need diversity. I want every girl to feel like she has someone to look up to,” Lawrence said.

Aerie first pledged to eliminate retouching from their ads and posters in 2014.