The Way This Mom Explained Her Stretch Marks Caused Her Daughter to Ask, ‘When Can I Get Some?’

When body positive health coach Allison Kimmey’s daughter asked about the stretch marks on her stomach, she didn’t shy away from having an honest conversation with her.

Kimmey shared a play-by-play of the conversation she had on her Facebook page, explaining to her daughter how she got her stretch marks: “Well when I was a little older than you, I got some stripes when I grew really fast! And some of these stripes are from when I had you growing in my tummy,” she told her daughter.

Kimmey referred to her stretch marks as “shiny and sparkly,” causing her daughter to ask, “When can I get some?” Kimmey explained that she may have them when she gets older.

“It matters how we talk to our daughters about our bodies,” she wrote on Facebook. “They are listening. They are asking. And it is up to you to help them shape how they will feel about these things! Will you continue the shame that society has placed on you? Or will you teach her a new way of love?”

Kimmey’s post has now been liked over 110,000 times, and has been shared over 75,000 times. She’s also received thousands of supportive comments from other mothers who have had similar conversations with their own children.

“I was a putting a belt on recently and a little of my stomach showed. My 10-year-old son looked at my stomach and said, ‘That’s my favorite part of you mom… those marks are love marks because they came from my brother and me growing in your stomach,’ ” wrote one mom. “It’s important to teach boys that they are marks of love. They are not ugly or something to be ashamed of.”

“My daughter is a huge tomboy and asked about my stretch marks on my stomach along with my c-section scars,” shared another mother. “She thought I was a total bad-to-the-bone rockstar and the absolute coolest because I let someone cut my tummy open and get her out. I used to hate them, but when she thought it was cool, so did I.”