Curvy YouTube Star Reveals Why She Struggles with Straight-Size Swimsuits: ‘I Have Too Much Boobs & Hips’

Finding a swimsuit you feel comfortable in is a struggle for most women, but YouTube star Aliss Boython says it’s even harder for curvy women.

Boython shared photos on Instagram of herself trying on a straight-size bikini in a dressing room, and shows that her chest and hips are spilling out of the fabric.

“The reality of bikini shopping as a plus-size woman,” she captioned the post.

Boython says she used to let similar incidents upset her, but has learned to not let shopping for swimsuits get her down.

“I used to get so disheartened when I would go shopping for swimwear with my friends who had no issue finding them,” Boython continued. “I’ve always had too much boobs/ass/hips to wear straight-sized bikinis, and instead of punishing myself and my body for not fitting into this narrow ideal of sexy, I just look elsewhere.”

The social media star gives a special shout out to blogger Gabi Gregg, who has created a swimwear line for all body types.

“I remember getting a bikini from @gabifresh @swimsuitsforall collection and not feeling like I had to change myself to look ok, because it came fitting every curve on my body,” she says. “Massive thank you to all the brands who don’t forget about us curvy girls.”