Bodies

Alison Brie Says She Hasn’t Weighed Herself ‘in Years’: I’m ‘In Control of Myself and My Body’

By @lekimble

Posted on

Jeff Lipsky for Women's Health Magazine

Alison Brie hasn’t stepped on the scale in a while, the Glow actress shares in a new interview with Women’s Health magazine.

The December cover star made the revelation while discussing her shift to a focus on weight training, explaining, “I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight. But I say that loosely because I don’t own a scale. I haven’t weighed myself in years.”

It helps that Brie has learned to have confidence in herself and her figure over the years.

Jeff Lipsky for Women's Health Magazine

“I’ve just never given less f—-,” Brie tells Women’s Health of tuning out other people’s critiques and opinions. “It’s a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think.”

She adds, “Your career will fluctuate; you’ll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I’m in control of myself and my body.”

The 34-year-old hasn’t always been so self-confident. Growing up in Los Angeles, she recalls, left Brie and her sister with “touch-and-go body issues, some mildly recurring dysmorphia.”

Jeff Lipsky for Women's Health Magazine

“Now I feel like strength is beautiful, rather than that stick-skinny is the beauty standard,” says Brie.

She also has some wise words for her younger self: “I probably would be like ‘You’re beautiful! Enjoy your body!’ I remember in my 20s just always being so unhappy with my body. My body was beautiful!”

“Perseverance is the key to everything,” she adds. “Know your self-worth and perpetuate it yourself. You kinda can’t count on the validation of others.”

The December issue of Women’s Health magazine hits stands Nov. 21.