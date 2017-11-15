Alison Brie Says She Hasn’t Weighed Herself ‘in Years’: I’m ‘In Control of Myself and My Body’

Alison Brie hasn’t stepped on the scale in a while, the Glow actress shares in a new interview with Women’s Health magazine.

The December cover star made the revelation while discussing her shift to a focus on weight training, explaining, “I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight. But I say that loosely because I don’t own a scale. I haven’t weighed myself in years.”

It helps that Brie has learned to have confidence in herself and her figure over the years.

“I’ve just never given less f—-,” Brie tells Women’s Health of tuning out other people’s critiques and opinions. “It’s a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think.”

She adds, “Your career will fluctuate; you’ll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I’m in control of myself and my body.”

The 34-year-old hasn’t always been so self-confident. Growing up in Los Angeles, she recalls, left Brie and her sister with “touch-and-go body issues, some mildly recurring dysmorphia.”

“Now I feel like strength is beautiful, rather than that stick-skinny is the beauty standard,” says Brie.

She also has some wise words for her younger self: “I probably would be like ‘You’re beautiful! Enjoy your body!’ I remember in my 20s just always being so unhappy with my body. My body was beautiful!”

RELATED VIDEO: Dave Franco Opens Up About How Alison Brie Was ‘Really the Only Option for Marriage’



“Perseverance is the key to everything,” she adds. “Know your self-worth and perpetuate it yourself. You kinda can’t count on the validation of others.”

The December issue of Women’s Health magazine hits stands Nov. 21.