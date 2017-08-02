Alicia Vikander Can Now Lift Her Own Weight Thanks to Her Intense Training for Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander has some serious muscle after training for the Tomb Raider reboot.

The actress, who takes on the starring role of Lara Croft, says she started by “bulking up quite a lot a first, and then trying to just, like, tone down,” Vikander, 28, tells ELLE for their September cover.

She even gained an incredible new skill while preparing for the movie: “I’ve never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it’s pretty empowering!” Vikander says.

The former ballerina says the hard-core prep work reminded her of dancing.

“I’ve never done action scenes on this level — not even close. It feels like I’m back to dancing — the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works,” she says.

But Vikander took the preparation seriously, knowing that she had big shoes to fill after Angelina Jolie‘s iconic performance in the original film.

“[Angelina] set a whole tone for that kind of role, so I knew we had to do something very different.”