Baywatch's Alexandra Daddario Doesn't 'Obsess Over Food': What She Eats in a Day

Alexandra Daddario doesn’t stress too much about what she eats, and instead relies on listening to what her body needs.
“I eat when I’m hungry,” the 5’8″ Baywatch star, 31, tells PEOPLE. “I try to stay away from anything unnatural, but if you are trying to stay healthy and you get too hungry, it will only be more difficult to stay away from things like too much sugar if you don’t give yourself what you want sometimes. I’m focused on being healthy and not stressing or obsessing over food.”
She loves eating eggs, she says, but doesn’t skimp on butter when cooking them.
“I eat what I like, even if I know it’s not ideal sometimes,” says Daddario. “You have to allow yourself to cheat. I know if I have some ice cream at night it’s not going to affect me negatively. Enjoy your life!”
The actress — who mixes strength training and hot yoga to stay in shape — says fitness is an important part of feeling her best.
“Regular exercise and yoga has made a huge difference in how I approach my diet because it makes feel better about myself,” she says.
Check out Daddario's daily food log below.
Hydration
At least 8 glasses of water
Breakfast
Omelet with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms
Side of blueberries and cantaloupe
Almond milk cappuccino
Iced tea
Lunch
Earthbar Flax Master Smoothie with acai, banana, blueberry, Earthfusion protein, almond butter, maca, l-glutamine, cinnamon, flax oil, vitamin B-12 and coconut water
Snack
2 turkey meatballs with tomato sauce
Dinner
3 avocado tacos with salsa and lime on corn tortillas
Quinoa bowl with street corn, jalapeño, cabbage, diablo salsa, chicken and lime
Dessert
½ cup of Rice Dream Mint Carob Chip frozen dessert
Total Calories:
1,697
The Verdict:
“Alexandra’s healthy fats are on point with avocado and flax oil!” says Chicago-based dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. Her quinoa bowl at dinner is “a delicious way to get balanced nutrition with whole grains, protein and produce.” And, Blatner notes, “dessert can definitely fit into a healthy diet, especially when you keep an eye on portions like Alexandra does.”
NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.