Woman Loses 85 Lbs., Gets New Lease on Life: ‘I Was Always the Life of the Party, but Inside I Was So Unhappy’

Alexa Saddington had struggled with her weight since she was a teenager, and tried numerous diets without any success.

“I started my first slimming club at 15,” the Yorkshire, England-based administrative assistant, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I was always trying new diets, but never stuck to any. When I wasn’t trying a new diet I would eat all the wrong things and my portion sizes were out of control.”

At the end of 2015, Saddington — who weighed 242 lbs. at her highest weight — became determined to make a healthy change, and stick to it this time.

“Something in my head just clicked,” she says. “I wasn’t happy inside — not that anyone could have guessed because I was always the life of the party, but inside I was so unhappy. The biggest turning point was seeing a friend I hadn’t seen in a while, and she had lost so much weight. I asked her how she did it and she told me she was doing the Cambridge diet.”

"Something in my head just clicked," she says. "I wasn't happy inside — not that anyone could have guessed because I was always the life of the party, but inside I was so unhappy. The biggest turning point was seeing a friend I hadn't seen in a while, and she had lost so much weight. I asked her how she did it and she told me she was doing the Cambridge diet."

Paddington joined the Cambridge Weight Plan, which sets you up with a consultant who creates custom meal plans that include ready-made healthy meals.

“It has changed my life,” says Saddington, who cut out alcoholic cider, chips, candy and takeout and replaced them with healthy foods.

In addition to eating healthier, Saddington joined a gym three months ago and has been working out four times a week. She has already lost 85 lbs., and hopes to lose 17 more lbs. to reach her goal weight.

“I feel like a different person,” she says. “I always wanted to go to Ibiza but I never had the self-confidence to go, and never felt like I would fit in. I just booked to go with my sister for a week, and I am aiming to be at goal by the time we go. I feel like that would be a great way to end my weight loss journey.”

Someone sent me this god awful picture of me and I had to do a before and after with it 🙈🙈 #myweightlossjourney A photo posted by Alexa Saddington💋 (@alexasaddingtoncwp) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:30am PST

In addition to boosting her confidence, Saddington said being able to inspire others through her social media has been a bonus to losing the weight.

“I love to hear that I have inspired someone to lose weight,” she says. “People tell me I’m their ‘thinspiration,’ and I still can’t believe they’re talking about me!”