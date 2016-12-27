How Alec Baldwin Saved His Health With the Help of Wife Hilaria

When Hilaria Baldwin met Alec, his health was in trouble.

“His cup was close to the brim,” Hilaria, 32, writes in her new book, The Living Clearly Method. “His cup was so full that his body couldn’t metabolize even a bite or two of sugar without causing insulin disruption, and this was leading him dangerously close to a chronic disease.”

Hilaria says she made a mental note whenever Alec, 58, ate something bad for him, but didn’t bring it up his habits because the two had just started dating.

“After years of eating out, eating late, and eating too much, he’d fallen into some bad habits without realizing it,” she says. “His sugar intake was far too high, not just due to sweet foods and white carbs, but to pasta, sauces with hidden sugars, and snacks. I quietly watched what he ate, only mentally jotting down my secret wish list of what I’d tell him if he asked.”

She finally got her opportunity when a trip to the doctor revealed that Alec’s blood sugar was “at pre-diabetic levels,” requiring an immediate revamp of his diet.

“This was an alarming wake-up call that rocked him to the core,” she says.

Alec cut out all pastas, bread and refined carbohydrates; sauces, like “his beloved sweet-and-sour Chinese sauce, a sugar-fest;” and even fruits.

“This was a moment for drastically putting order where disorder had taken over; his body chemistry couldn’t rebalance until the aggravating foods and drinks were removed,” Hilaria explains.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Reveals His Favorite 30 Rock Coworker

Together, Alec and Hilaria ate healthy meals and started working out every day, which helped him lose “a lot of weight,” plus restore his body chemistry and blood sugar to a normal level.

“This episode completely changed his relationship to eating,” Hilaria says. “By hitting a crisis point, he gained a new perspective on some of the unhelpful habits that became his normal without realizing it.”